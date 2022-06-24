Cristiano Ronaldo has fun with the family: dream vacation in Mallorca with Georgina

It’s a season to forget for Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese certainly really wants to bounce back quickly. Returning to Manchester last summer, in the club which made him known at the highest level, the prolific striker thought he was going to have a good season for his return, but it was nothing. Raphaël Varane’s teammate and his family were really not good and even he sometimes lost his nerve. If on the sporting level the year has been complicated, it is also the case in his private life. While expecting twins with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguezthe couple had the misfortune to lose one of the two children during childbirth.

A terrible tragedy for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, but a few months later, things seem to be going much better. Lionel Messi’s great rival had the same idea as the Argentinian when he came to spend his holidays on the Balearic side, on the island of Majorca. If the first days turned out to be a little complicated due to an unfortunate car accident, things seem to have returned to normal in recent days and the 37-year-old Portuguese and his family are enjoying a well-deserved vacation. Very followed on Instagram, with more than 38 million subscribers, Georgina Rodriguez has just published some photos of this beautiful family moment.

“Lots of love”, she wrote in the comments of her publication where she shared six photos of their vacation in Spain. You can see the entire family, with the exception of the youngest, Bella Esmeralda, posing in the garden, all smiles. Georgina also took advantage of a swimming in the sea with his two twins Eva and Mateo, during his holidays where Cristiano Ronaldo invited many of his relatives to join him. The children seem to be having a lot of fun, but the 28-year-old Spanish beauty does not forget her little boy who died on April 18 by slipping the same photo she used to pay tribute to him the day before yesterday. .