Cristiano Ronaldo has invested millions for a post-career project!

Cristiano Ronaldo is absolutely invincible. Despite the passing years where personal dramas like the one experienced in recent days, the Portuguese star continues to make an impression on the football pitch, with a hundredth goal scored in the Premier League during the match against Arsenal which, despite the defeat, allowed him to break new records.

But Cristiano Ronaldo has other projects in mind, and these concern post-career. Indeed, according to information from Correio da Manha relayed by The Sun, CR7 has decided to invest more than 7 million euros to acquire land at Quinta da Marinha, the equivalent of the Portuguese Riviera.

A future neighbor in Portugal confirms

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal is to build a new villa there and as a future neighbor said, the Portuguese’s plan is to move there once his professional playing career is over. “The land was fenced off recently and it was bought by Ronaldo. This is where he comes to live with his family at the end of his career, “said this source in Portugal.