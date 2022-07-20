Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘little chance’ of playing for Manchester United again

The journalist, who has developed a close relationship with the Portuguese star over the years, expects him to leave Old Trafford.

Will leave, won’t leave? Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been the talk of the town lately and it’s often difficult to disentangle fact from fiction when it comes to the five-time Ballon d’Or. Yet according to Piers Morgan, a journalist who has developed links with the Portuguese over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo is “very unlikely” to play for Manchester United again and he claimed the striker’s next move could be “quite surprising “.

“His next destination could be quite surprising”

According to GOAL, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a transfer following the Red Devils’ dismal 2021-22 campaign. He wants to continue playing in the Champions League for as long as possible. Manchester United have publicly insisted the 37-year-old will not be sold this summer, but controversial TV presenter Morgan claims he has been in direct contact with the Portuguese star and cannot see him staying at Old Trafford.

Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag decides for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

“I’ve had a lot of contact over the past week. I certainly think it would be highly unlikely that Cristiano Ronaldo would play another game for Manchester United.”, Morgan told talkSPORT. “If you’re him and you’re coming to the end of your career and you still want to win major trophies, you have to do some math. Will I do it if I stay at United ?”

“CR7 and United do not share the same ambitions”

“I just think mentally Cristiano Ronaldo has moved on. I’m not going to say what we said to each other, but as I’ve said from the start, I don’t think Cristiano Ronaldo thinks Manchester United share his ambitions. I think he thinks that the recruitments that they make, the commitment that they showed last season, the place that they occupied and the absence of the Champions League. I think that he thinks the structure of the club, top to bottom, is not good“, added the English presenter.

“This is not a reflection on the new manager [Erik ten Hag], he has a lot of respect for him, but that’s just an accurate reflection of where Manchester United are right now. It’s up to him to say how he feels, but if you ask me my opinion, I don’t think he’s going to stay at Manchester United. I think it might end up somewhere pretty surprising“, concluded Piers Morgan.

Could Ronaldo join Arsenal?

Morgan, who interviewed Ronaldo in a 2019 ITV exclusive, is a well-known Arsenal supporter. The 57-year-old journalist has a close relationship with Ronaldo and is trying to convince him that the Emirates Stadium would be the best place for him to start the next stage of his career. “Tuning Arsenal fans should know that I am doing everything in my power to try to persuade him to come to Arsenal,” Morgan added.

Cristiano Ronaldo ignores Nani’s pleas

“Keep in mind he was close to coming to Arsenal at the age of 18, he was close to signing under Arsene Wenger, and at the last minute he blasted Manchester United in a friendly for the Sporting Lisbon and Ferguson didn’t leave this game until he signed it. I believe he would come home! Him in attack with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah would be a fantastic forward line for us, so why not?“, concluded the English journalist.