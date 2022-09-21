Cristiano Ronaldo has made an announcement about his future

What’s next after this ad

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo is not going through his best period. A year after his return to Manchester United, the Portuguese crack has already wanted to pack up, tired of not playing in a competitive team. Many were worried then to see the fivefold Ballon d’Or end his career in an inglorious way.

But each time he is attacked, CR7 responds. On the occasion of the Quinas de Ouro gala organized in Portugal, the Mancunian striker received a distinction for becoming the top scorer in the history of the selections (117 goals in 189 matches). The time was therefore ideal for the native of Funchal to make a small announcement.

CR7 wants to play Euro 2024

“I am proud to receive an award of this magnitude. I never thought that one day I could achieve this. I thank all those who have been important in my career. It’s been a long road, but I would like to say that my journey is not over yet. You’re going to have to put up with some more Shouts. I thank the Portuguese federation. I hope to be part of the Federation for a few more years”, he said. Yes, CR7 does not intend to stop anytime soon, especially the selection.

“I still feel motivated, my ambition is great. I am in a team with young people. I want to be part of this World Cup, but also play the next Euro (in 2024). I am happy. It is with pride that I see the guys I have played with, with whom I will play. Diogo (Jota) even jokes with me: “you played with everyone, you will become a carcass”, did he declare. If he manages to play Euro 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo will be 39 years old.