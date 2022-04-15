Cristiano Ronaldo has named the footballer he would have liked most to play with

Mariano Diaz has become one of Real Madrid’s most special cases because, despite not being a starting striker, he had the opportunity to train his whole life at the club and made his debut in 2016 .

Since then, the player of Dominican nationality was considered by the coaches as a substitute striker, a position which did not take away his dream of wanting to continue in the ranks of the merengue club.

After spending a few seasons at Lyon in France on an exchange deal, Mariano Diaz decided to return to Madrid, where he earns a salary of nearly 5 million euros a year, which he used to buy a luxury car.

It is that the athlete is known for his large collection of cars which includes a Rolls Royce Wraith, which he commonly uses to go to team training, and with which he attracts the attention of journalists and fans who are outside.

This car is characterized by being the fastest of the firm, thanks to its 632 horsepower biturbo engine, and has a capacity of acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

Mariano Diaz’s car

Another very surprising thing about this Rolls Royce model is its dimensions, since it is 5 meters long and weighs more than 2 tons, so its construction can take more than 6 months.

The price of this car is estimated at 320 thousand euros, and there is only one version, so this model can compete with the exclusive cars that Benzema also has in his garage, which are known for the limited number that exist in the world.