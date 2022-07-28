Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo has “no loyalty to Manchester United, Real Madrid or Juventus…” – Sport.fr

For former footballer Agbonlahor, Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who does not show loyalty.

Looking for a way out this summer to continue playing in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo has angered former England international Gabriel Agbonlahor. Guest at the microphone of TalkSportthe former Aston Villa player accused the five-time Ballon d’Or of a cruel lack of ” loyalty “ to his former clubs.

“Cristiano Ronaldo would join Liverpool this summer, if he could. They are big rivals to Manchester United, but it’s about Ronaldo. He will go wherever he can still play the Champions League, expand his record and win titles. I don’t think Cristiano Ronaldo has any loyalty to United, Real Madrid or Juventus. »

