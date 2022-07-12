Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to PSG!

What’s next after this ad

“No, we are planning the coming season with Cristiano Ronaldo and that’s how I look forward to working with him. He would like to leave? He didn’t tell me. I read it but as I tell you, Ronaldo is not for sale, he is part of our plans and we want to win together”. Even if Erik ten Hag tried to calm things down around the Portuguese on Monday, it is clear that the future of the Portuguese star could be written far from Old Trafford.

All the media are unanimous about the departure wishes of the former Real Madrid star, who wants to play in the Champions League and who has doubts about the Red Devils’ ability to build a competitive team. Only, it does not really seem to be rushing for him, since even if Chelsea would be interested, the other big European clubs have not shown any particular interest in the 37-year-old player.

Parisians are not hot

And now The Parisian reveals a small bomb. According to the Ile-de-France media, Cristiano Ronaldo has, via his agent Jorge Mendes, offered his services to Paris Saint-Germain. The Portuguese agent is familiar with the club’s thinking heads, such as Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Luis Campos, and has already worked with the two men this summer, in the Vitinha and Renato Sanches cases. Only, the Parisian leaders refused and do not intend to enlist the Portuguese for the moment.

They believe that the Lusitano currently has no place, sportingly, where the offensive positions are well covered, as well as financially, with an already high payroll. Especially since the capital club is already working on the Robert Lewandowski track as unveiled exclusively on Foot Mercato. Possible departures of Neymar, considered undesirable by the Parisian staff, or even of Messi, could however change the situation…