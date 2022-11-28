Cristiano Ronaldo has received an impossible to refuse offer of several hundred million euros!

Currently without a club, Cristiano Ronaldo playing what should be his last World Cup with Portugal. Today we discover the very lucrative contract offered to the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

A contract worth more than 200 million euros over three years

In a few hours, Portugal will qualify for the round of 16 of the World Cup in their match against Uruguay. Scorer against Ghana (3-2), Cristiano Ronaldo should start to face Valverde and his teammates. It is in this context that the English-language press looks back on the future of CR7. As a reminder, the 37-year-old and Manchester United announced their official separation a few days ago. Ronaldo is thus the only player in the World Cup to be free of any contract.

For several weeks, there have been many rumors of an interest from the Al-Nassr club in Saudi Arabia for Ronaldo. CBSS thus announces to us that the club trained by Pedro Emanuel would have makes an offer of more than 200 million euros over three years. It seems, however, that Ronaldo isn’t interested in a challenge at Al-Nassr at the moment. Perhaps the Funchal native’s opinion could change in the coming weeks, however.