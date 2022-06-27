Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected a tempting proposal… and a future duo with Messi?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Karim Benzema’s “Little Brother” interview!

For the past few days, Cristiano Ronaldo has definitely been at the center of all the rumours. The Portuguese star of Manchester United, who is coming out of a delicate season despite an honorable statistical record, is announced almost everywhere on the football planet as the summer Mercato has opened its doors.

CR7 was mentioned as a track from Bayern Munich to compensate for the departure of Robert Lewandowski, from Roma to find his former manager José Mourinho, from Sporting Lisbon or even from Chelsea with an exchange between Todd Boehly, the new owner of the Blues, and Jorge Mendes. And now the Daily Star announces a new rumor about CR7. According to the English newspaper, Cristiano Ronaldo would have indeed rejected an approach from Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed Inter Miami

Worn by the English star David Beckham, the Florida club would have indeed approached Cristiano Ronaldo to try to recruit him. It’s a waste of time since CR7 has no intention of joining MLS, or even leaving Manchester United. Inter Miami will therefore have to give up the Cristiano Ronaldo dream which could have been accompanied by an even bigger dream. Lionel Messi has indeed been associated with the American club for many years and there is no doubt that the prospect of associating CR7 with Messi for the end of their career runs through David Beckham’s head for a shot in worldview…