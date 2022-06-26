Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered to AS Roma

Agent of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorge Mendes would have offered the services of Cristiano Ronaldo to AS Roma according to the Italian press. Rumors are growing around the 37-year-old Portuguese striker, who still has one year left on his contract with Manchester United.

Uncertainty reigns over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. Under contract until June 2023 with Manchester United, the 37-year-old Portuguese striker is announced close to a departure. After the rumor of Bayern Munich, it is now to Italy that we must turn and more precisely to AS Roma.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport and Retesport, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes offered the player’s services. Recent European champion through the Europa Conference League, the new UEFA competition, the Roman club is coached by José Mourinho, compatriot and former coach of “CR7” at Real Madrid. Even if relations between the two men have not always been good, the leaders of AS Roma would be interested in this prospect.

The new Chelsea boss is also said to be interested

In recent days, the Portuguese daily Record claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo had put pressure on Manchester United, asking that the team improve, at the risk of leaving if necessary. For his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo remains on a season with 24 goals in 39 games in all competitions. But the team finished in sixth place in the Premier League, synonymous with qualification for the Europa League. By joining AS Roma, “CR7” would compete in the same European competition, he who still wants to shine in the Champions League.

The British press speaks of a possible interest also from Chelsea and its new owner Todd Boehly for the fivefold Ballon d’Or. President and acting sports director, the American would also have met Jorge Mendes. New coach at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag is counting on Ronaldo for the coming season, like his leaders. For now, the Red Devils have not yet announced any recruits.