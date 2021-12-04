“Cristiano Ronaldo has written to me, but what’s his problem?”

Antonio Cassano back to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo . In the last episode of the BoboTv live on Twitch , the former player from Bari has revealed a background that sees him as the protagonist together with the Portuguese champion who left the Juventus in August. According to the reconstruction of the facts of Cassano, Cr7 would have sent him messages on Whatsapp after an episode of his program in which the striker was belittled in comparison with the Brazilian Ronaldo Nazario .

Cassano’s words

“Ronaldo wrote to me, Cristiano Ronaldo, telling me to have more respect for him, for what he had won, for the goals he had scored. I’m not afraid to tell the truth, I face the whole world, since Dad to the last of this Earth. I called Buffon to ask him how he had my number and he replied that he had turned it over to the press officer who passed it to Ronaldo to tell me that he scored 750 goals and I only scored 150. I say, dear Cristiano, you have everything, live calm and relaxed. Take example from Messi, he doesn’t give a damn about everything and everyone. Instead of sending the message to me. Gigi And Chiellini they know very well that it made me angry. But how are you doing? What’s your problem?“