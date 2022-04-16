Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick to rescue Manchester United against Norwich

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Manchester, England.

Cristiano Ronaldo reached fifty hat tricks at club level against Norwich City to achieve a victory (3-2) that puts Manchester United in the fight to enter the Champions League. If those marked with the Portugal team are added, the figure rises to sixty triples.

The Portuguese notched his second hat-trick of the season, following the one against Tottenham Hotspur, to claim a win at Old Trafford that lifts United out of the hole they had gotten themselves into by blowing a 2-0 lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his original celebration after the first goal of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his original celebration after the first goal of the match.

(AFP Photo)

Cristiano took advantage of a steal and an assist from Anthony Elanga to finish off the 1-0 with pleasure and then went ahead of everyone from a corner to head it 2-0.

The match seemed set for United, but the bottom team scrambled and equalized in the space of seven minutes. Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki turned the tables on the scoreboard and set off the alarms at Old Trafford, where a large group of fans had demonstrated before the start of the match for the disastrous management of the club.

CR7 celebrates with Anthony Elanga, who gave him an assist.

CR7 celebrates with Anthony Elanga, who gave him an assist.

(AFP Photo)

With 15 minutes remaining, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first free kick goal in almost two years to seal the win and his 50th hat trick at club level. Together with the national team, the Portuguese star has 60.

The Portuguese has accumulated 21 goals in all competitions with United and is the third top scorer in the championship with 15 goals, five behind the current Golden Shoe, Mohamed Salah.

With the punctures of Arsenal and Tottenham, who lost in this 33rd round of the Premier League, Manchester United rises to fifth place, with 54 points, three less than the ‘Spurs’.

The Portuguese crack runs to celebrate his free kick goal.

The Portuguese crack runs to celebrate his free kick goal.

(Photo EFE)

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

What does Cruz Azul need to secure a direct ticket to the Clausura 2022 Liguilla?

2 hours ago

Even if he makes 100 assists, the scholar who would call Martino instead of Mozo

3 hours ago

Germán Berterame was dispatched with two goals for Atlético de San Luis

3 hours ago

Orioles beat NY with a ticket in the 11th

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button