Manchester, England.

Cristiano Ronaldo reached fifty hat tricks at club level against Norwich City to achieve a victory (3-2) that puts Manchester United in the fight to enter the Champions League. If those marked with the Portugal team are added, the figure rises to sixty triples. The Portuguese notched his second hat-trick of the season, following the one against Tottenham Hotspur, to claim a win at Old Trafford that lifts United out of the hole they had gotten themselves into by blowing a 2-0 lead.

Cristiano took advantage of a steal and an assist from Anthony Elanga to finish off the 1-0 with pleasure and then went ahead of everyone from a corner to head it 2-0. The match seemed set for United, but the bottom team scrambled and equalized in the space of seven minutes. Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki turned the tables on the scoreboard and set off the alarms at Old Trafford, where a large group of fans had demonstrated before the start of the match for the disastrous management of the club.