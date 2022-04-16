Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick to rescue Manchester United against Norwich
Manchester, England.
Cristiano Ronaldo reached fifty hat tricks at club level against Norwich City to achieve a victory (3-2) that puts Manchester United in the fight to enter the Champions League. If those marked with the Portugal team are added, the figure rises to sixty triples.
The Portuguese notched his second hat-trick of the season, following the one against Tottenham Hotspur, to claim a win at Old Trafford that lifts United out of the hole they had gotten themselves into by blowing a 2-0 lead.
Cristiano took advantage of a steal and an assist from Anthony Elanga to finish off the 1-0 with pleasure and then went ahead of everyone from a corner to head it 2-0.
The match seemed set for United, but the bottom team scrambled and equalized in the space of seven minutes. Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki turned the tables on the scoreboard and set off the alarms at Old Trafford, where a large group of fans had demonstrated before the start of the match for the disastrous management of the club.
With 15 minutes remaining, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first free kick goal in almost two years to seal the win and his 50th hat trick at club level. Together with the national team, the Portuguese star has 60.
The Portuguese has accumulated 21 goals in all competitions with United and is the third top scorer in the championship with 15 goals, five behind the current Golden Shoe, Mohamed Salah.
With the punctures of Arsenal and Tottenham, who lost in this 33rd round of the Premier League, Manchester United rises to fifth place, with 54 points, three less than the ‘Spurs’.