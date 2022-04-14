Cristiano Ronaldo: “He was incredible, I would have really loved to play with him”

“If you could go back in time and play with any footballer in the history of football, who would it be?”

This question was addressed to Cristiano Ronaldo. Asked by the official Soccer.com channel, the star complied with the game.

Although he admires them, the Portuguese sidelined King Pelé, the late Diego Maradona, his lifelong rival Lionel Messi, Auriverdes Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho.

“Uff…that’s a very difficult question. In my head, I have a lot of players that I would have liked to play with”, he revealed.

“But I will mention one from my country: Eusébio. He is one of the sons of Portugal and I would have liked to play with him because he is Portuguese and he was an incredible person. He passed away a few years ago, but I would have loved to play with him in the national team.” replied CR7 on the SOCCER.COM YouTube channel.

Of Mozambican origin, Eusébio is considered the best Portuguese player of all time before the explosion of CR7. He won the Ballon d’Or and the European Golden Shoe twice. He is the footballer who was the highest scorer (7) in the Portuguese first division, indicates Afrique Sports. He was also the top scorer at a World Cup and conquered absolutely everything with Benfica, including the European Cup.