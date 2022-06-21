Cristiano Ronaldo: His 2 million dollar luxury car ends its race in… a property!

The holidays of Cristiano Ronaldo continue and things don’t go as he planned. After a complicated season for his return to Manchester, the club that revealed him at the highest level, the Portuguese footballer intended to spend a rather quiet holiday with his family, just a few months after the terrible death of his son during childbirth. of his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. An ordeal that has marked the 37-year-old player and his loved ones hard, but for a few weeks things have been better and the Ronaldo family has been able to go on vacation to recharge their batteries.

If everything was going pretty well so far for the sportsman and his five children, according to information from the media Ultima Hora, one of his cars had a terrible mishap. Yesterday, at 11 a.m. near Mallorca (Balearic Islands), Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Veyron, estimated at around $2 million, got stuck “in the gate of a property” ! Raphaël Varane’s teammate was not present at the time of the accident and the culprit would be an employee of Georgina Rodriguez. He would have lost control of the vehicle, but more fear than harm since there would be no injuries to report.

The employee safe and sound, the car much less…

According to information from the Spanish media, the employee would have no sequelae, which is not the case with the car, whose the butane tank was damaged. Fortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo is a far-sighted man and he had taken care to bring not one, but two Bugattis to the Spanish island! The player and his family will therefore be able to continue to stroll around town, since they have also thought of taking a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which is more practical for putting his five children in the back.

A new misadventure therefore for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been chaining bad news lately. Let’s hope for the Portuguese that the black series will end very quickly.