Cristiano Ronaldo: His adorable girls in tutus to meet an international star

The holidays are still not over for Georgina Rodriguez and the Latina bomba intends to take full advantage of it! After a year in England, near Manchester where her companion Cristiano Ronaldo was transferred last summer, the 28-year-old model still does not know where she will live in a few weeks. Transfer rumors are swirling about the Portuguese but it seems she has a preference for Madrid. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the beautiful brunette was raised in Spain and it was in this country that she met the footballer in 2016.

Since then, their love story has continued for the better since they are the parents of a little Alana born in November 2017. Georgina Rodriguez did not intend to stop there and last April, she gave birth to Bella Esmeralda, the fifth child of the 37-year-old sportsman. Unfortunately, she also lost a son during childbirth as she was pregnant with twins. After a necessarily complicated period of mourning, the young mother is enjoying her vacation with her children. Currently in Madrid where the couple lived for many years, she took advantage of the arrival of a big music star in the Spanish capital to treat herself to a great family outing.

Georgina with the family, but without Cristiano

On her Instagram account, where she is followed by more than 39 million subscribers, Georgina Rodriguez shared several photos of this beautiful moment when the little family was able to attend the concert of the new pop music phenomenon, Rosalia. If Cristiano Ronaldo was obviously not there, the beautiful brunette and her children had the chance to meet the 29-year-old Spanish artist in his dressing room and we could see that his two daughters Alana and Eva were adorable, both wearing a pink tutu. Cristiano Junior was also present for this musical evening where they must not have been bored!