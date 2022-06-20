Cristiano Ronaldo: his Bugatti violently hits a house in Mallorca

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Veyron crashed into a wall in Mallorca on June 20. The £1.7million car had been sent away for the summer holidays.

This is very bad news for the Manchester United striker! Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo’s car crashed crashed into a wall in Mallorca. This is a Bugatti Veyron worth £1.7m. This 900bhp Bugatti Veyron is one of two luxury cars the 37-year-old footballer had shipped to Mallorca for the summer vacation. the DailyMail reports that the car allegedly crashed in the seaside resort of Sa Comaon the East coast.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the car at the time of the accident. Besides, it was one of his employees who was driving the car. The media reports that the accident took place around 11 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022. Police are investigating the incident, but have not yet commented on the matter. Whether the driver is safe and sound, the front of the car of the quintuple Ballon d’Or was still damaged.

The first family vacation with Esmeralda

note that Cristiano Ronaldo’s family flew to Majorca on June 14th. This is Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s first holiday with their daughter Esmerlada whose twin brother died in childbirth in mid-April. The family has rented a luxury house at the foot of the mountains of Tramuntana.

In addition to his Bugatti Veyron, Cristiano Ronaldo also sent his Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The family will be able to enjoy the sun and especially the footballer’s super yacht. Note that the villa where they reside has a gym, a swimming pool surrounded by palm trees and several jacuzzis. It also has a beach volleyball court and a mini football pitch.