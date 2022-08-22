Cristiano Ronaldo: His companion’s heartbreaking tribute to their son, who died 4 months ago…

It is a tragedy that has affected the world of football and which shows the importance and the place of Cristiano Ronaldo in his sport. On April 18, while the world was waiting for the birth of the twins of the couple he forms with Georgina Rodriguez, the Manchester United star has announced the death of one of his two children during childbirth. If the adorable Bella Esmeralda is in great shape, her twin brother has not had the same luck as her and the family has been plunged into sadness and disarray. News that has touched football lovers and even the great rivals of Liverpool have paid tribute to the Portuguese and his family.

A tragic episode, but which they were able to overcome together and after a superb vacation on the Balearic side, in Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo was able to return to training on the Manchester side (England). If the 37-year-old has resumed his activity, Georgina Rodriguez has still been able to enjoy a good time from his vacation. We saw him in Madrid with his two adorable daughters, for the concert of a music star. After this beautiful moment in the city where she grew up and where she met her lover, the sublime 28-year-old brunette went for a ride in the country of origin of her man, the Portugal.

Keep guiding and lighting my way, little virgin

As she has just shown on her Instagram account, where she is followed by more than 39 million subscribers, Georgina went to the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, a Catholic Marian pilgrimage center located in the city of Fatima. She took the opportunity to collect herself, almost 4 months to the day after the disappearance of her son. “Keep guiding and lighting my way, little virgin”she writes in the comments of photos taken where we can see the young mother, veiled, inside the church. A publication that has affected its subscribers since it has already received more than 1.6 million likes in less than 24 hours. Paul Pogba’s wife Zulay incidentally commented by simply writing “Amen” followed by a red heart.