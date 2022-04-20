Cristiano Ronaldo: His son scores and celebrates like him (video)

It did not go unnoticed. Currently in Spain to participate in the International Mediterranean Cup with the Manchester United U12s, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior has distinguished himself by scoring and celebrating like his father.

If Cristiano Ronaldo is going through a complicated period with Manchester United, his son is a little more festive with the young Red Devils. Aged 11, the young boy distinguished himself by finding the net in the big victory against Gironés Sabat (5-0).

Substitute at the start of the meeting, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior entered the break with the number 24 flocked on the back and to the cheers of a large part of the public.

And on a free kick struck in the penalty area, he threw himself to push the ball into the back of the net and score the fifth, and last, goal for his team.

Ronaldo Jnr scores and hits the sui celebration Like Father like son

He was especially noticed by rushing towards the corner post before resuming the iconic celebration of the fivefold Golden Ball in front of more than 1,000 spectators curious to see him at work. And they weren’t disappointed as he was also the author of some quality dribbling.

If Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, already the author of remarkable performances with Juventus Turin, seems set to follow in his father’s footsteps, one of his dreams would be to be able to play alongside him one day. “My son says to me: ‘Dad, wait a few more years, I want to play with you'”, confided the Portuguese (37 years old).

But not sure that his dream can come true, even if Cristiano Ronaldo intends to play for a few more years at the highest level.