Cristiano Ronaldo: his wife confides in the death of their daughter, “the worst moment of his life”

Georgina Rodriguez has faced the toughest test of her life with the death of one of her twins at birth. As she signed a new season with Netflix, of her series I am Georgina, she returned to this terrible disappearance.

On April 18, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez had to face the most difficult test of their lives: the death of a child. Indeed, the couple was expecting twins but one of them was stillborn. If the lovers were happy to see their family grow with a little girl, they were also heartbroken over the death of one of their babies. While the mother of the family would have accepted a new season of her reality show on Netflix, I am Georgina, it seems that this test is at the heart of the second season. In any case, this is what Alvaro Diaz, the director for Spain of the platform to the tabloid, said. The SunSunday, September 25, 2025.

“This year I had the best and worst time of my life in an instant“, would have confided the one who shares the life of the football player. “Part of my heart exploded and I wondered how I could carry on“, she added. Thus, Netlfix subscribers should follow, in the next season of her reality show, how she managed to climb the slope and regain a taste for life despite the death of one of her Since the announcement of the death of one of their twins, the couple formed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez had remained very discreet about this event.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were devastated by the death of their baby boy

They had only published a message, on their respective Instagram accounts, to announce this death. “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It’s the greatest pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all of their expert care and support. We are all devastated by this loss and kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. ‘Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you’“, they had thus written. To be able to mourn their little boy, the lovebirds had asked for tranquility.

Georgina Rodriguez seems ready to discuss the loss of her baby

Today, the mother of the family seems ready to evoke this loss. “I looked into my children’s eyes and there I saw the only way to do it was to be together“, she confided in particular. She can count on the love of her children and her granddaughter, Bella Esmeralda, whom she considers “great blessing“. Since the birth of her baby, she has not missed an opportunity to declare all the love she has for him on her Instagram account. In August 2022, she shared a photo of her daughter holding her thumb with this touching message:In skin, soul and heart“.

Only, not a day goes by that she doesn’t think about her stillborn baby boy. Thus, she regularly goes to church to pray for him and show him that his whole family thinks of him a lot. For several weeks, film crews have been seen around the home of the model and her companion.

The series will evoke the “heartbreaking” loss suffered by the mother of the family

“We had no doubts about ordering a second series after seeing the first, because it’s hard to find someone who opens the doors to their life wide open like Georgina does.“, had thus confided Alvaro Diaz. “The new series will feature moments of absolute sadness and the heartbreaking loss Georgina suffered is something that can happen to someone who has everything, like her, as well as someone who has nothing.“, he continued.