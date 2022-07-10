Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo hit the jackpot before demanding his departure!

Absent from the Manchester United group for the pre-season tour of Australia and Thailand, Cristiano Ronaldo has dried up the resumption of Red Devils for “personal reasons”, even if it seems linked to his desires to leave.

Dissatisfied with the non-qualification in the Champions League and the Manchester United transfer window, the Portuguese striker demanded an exit voucher from his leaders, at a timing who questions within the Mancunian club.

CR7 received a bonus before announcing his departure

According to The Sun, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner received a “six-figure” bonus as soon as the second year of his contract came into effect in early July, before announcing his intentions regarding his future.

“The contracts are all renewed at the beginning of July and that’s when the news came that Cristiano wanted to leave. (…) He didn’t do anything wrong, but a few people suggested that the timing of all this could not be a coincidence and that Ronny could have revealed his wish to leave weeks ago“explained a source with the British daily.

After paying this nice bonus to Cristiano Ronaldo, the leaders of Manchester United must now find a way out, which is not obvious at the moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo (37) received a significant bonus before announcing his desire to leave the leaders of Manchester United. “The contracts are all renewed at the beginning of July and that’s when the news came that Cristiano wanted to leave,” a source told The Sun.

