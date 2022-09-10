Cristiano Ronaldo humiliated by a former Liverpool star – La Nouvelle Tribune

Cristiano Ronaldo does he still hold up on a football pitch? Criticized lately, entangled in problems with Manchester United, the latter is subject to criticism from all sides for the quality of his game. liverpool, Steve Nicol is one of the star’s detractors. In question, the performance of Cristiano Ronaldo during the match against the Real Sociedad last Thursday in Europa League. For the former player, 4 times champion in England with Liverpool, there is a problem with Cristiano Ronaldo.

” I’ll be honest, when you talk about the game, the only thing I have in mind is Ronaldo going alone in goal and getting caught by two players… That’s kind of what comes to mind. And he had another big opportunity. He had a few other chances, not as good as this one, but something was just missing. There wasn’t much between the two teams, not many chances in the match. But that’s the only thing I can think of. The fact that Ronaldo was starting on his own and doing each of his 36 or 37 years. » launched Steve Nicol on ESPN.

A few weeks ago, a crazy rumor of recruitment at OM had been distilled on the web. The Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini was among those who said that this arrival was possible. The site footmarseille.com has finally restored the truth on its twitter account: “His salary is far too high for teams like OM and it’s a safe bet that he will continue with the Red Devils in the coming weeks”.