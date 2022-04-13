Cristiano Ronaldo: “I will never play for this club”, neither Barça nor PSG

If he started his career at Sporting Lisbon, it was at Manchester United that Cristiano Ronaldo completely broke out in the eyes of the world. And while on the move in 2009, the Portuguese was asked if he would ever join rivals Manchester City, and his response was emphatic.

“Never, immediately dropped Cristiano Ronaldo in comments relayed by The Sun. City have plenty of good players and could be a problem for United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

But that doesn’t interest me. I’m only interested in clubs like Real Madrid and teams like Barcelona or Valencia,” he said in 2009, the year he signed for the Meringues. To believe that he therefore had a challenge to seek in Spain.

In 2015, the same question was posed again to Ronaldo who that year was also linked with a departure with interest from Manchester City.

And the Portuguese hasn’t changed his mind: “Do you think money will make me change my mind at 30? “, questioned Cristiano Ronaldo. I don’t think, I don’t think that’s going to be a problem. If you talk about how much money I could go and earn in Qatar, they would probably have more money than Man City. But it’s not a question of money, it’s a question of passion”, insisted CR7.

Perhaps it was this passion that made Ronaldo change his mind during the last winter transfer window to make his return to Man United when Man City were on the verge of signing him up.