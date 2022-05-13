Cristiano Ronaldo ignites for ten Hag and indirectly releases a major announcement on his future!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Édouard Mendy’s “Little Brother” interview!

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the silence! While announced on departure due to Manchester United’s non-qualification for the next Champions League, the native of Funchal still seems to have his mind set on the Red Devils for next season.

CR7 wants to win titles with ten Hag!

Indeed, the fivefold Golden Ball ignited regarding the arrival of Erik ten Hag, indirectly releasing a major announcement on his future: “We are all happy and excited, not only as players but also as fans. We have to believe that next year we can win titles. I know he (ten Hag) did a fantastic job at Ajax, he is an experienced coach, but we have to give him time” he said in remarks reported by Fabrizio Romano. What to put an end to the rumors? The future will tell.

