Cristiano Ronaldo ignores Nani’s pleas

The former Red Devils winger, who previously worked with his compatriot at Old Trafford, hopes he stays put.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United continues to make headlines. Nani has revealed that even the Portuguese superstar’s close friends are failing to get answers about his transfer plans as calls and texts are ignored.

The five-time Ballon d’Or has caused a lot of ink to flow over a supposed departure from Old Trafford. The 37-year-old superstar is eager to contest the Champions League and challenge for top honors in the 2022-23 campaign.

He is said to have doubts over the Red Devils’ ability to win trophies in the next campaign, which has led to talk of a move away, but he has yet to state his intentions. public and gives little to those who know him well.

Nani, who played alongside Ronaldo at United and in the Portugal national team, told the Mirror: “When he’s on vacation he doesn’t answer the phone to anyone! I tried to talk to him but he told me ‘I’m so busy now, we’ll talk soon'”.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Manchester United?

While Erik ten Hag claims the superstar forward is not for sale, that has done little to quell rumors linking Ronaldo with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Sporting, but Nani hopes seeing a close friend stay in their current environment.