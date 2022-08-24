Cristiano Ronaldo imbued with himself? After being violent towards an autistic child, the boy’s mother confides

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the heart of a new controversy. The footballer attacked a young Everton fan and his mother.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to sink gradually into the controversy who has been following him for several months. Remember, last April, Manchester United lost to Everton. The companion of Georgina Rodriguez was then filmed by supporters in the process of hit hard a young boy’s phone. He simply wanted to film the player leaving the Goodison Park stadium. Images that caused a real outcry on social networks. The Portuguese then publicly apologized to the teenager. ” It’s never easy to control one’s emotions in such difficult times. However, always be respectful and patient. Set a good example for younger people who love this sport. », had shared Cristiano Ronaldo. ” I want excuse me of my outburst. I wish invite this supporter to a game at Old Trafford. »he added.

#MUFC are looking into an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo and what eyewitnesses say was a mobile phone hitting the ground after his side’s defeat at Goodison Park. [🎥] @EvertonHub pic.twitter.com/sZs1jnnUja — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 9, 2022

However, if the matter had ceased to be publicized, a new twist again comes to put it back on the front of the stage. In interview published by the Mirrorthe mother of the young boy to whom Cristiano Ronaldo had attacked confided. In particular, she makes revelations on player behavior. And to believe the words of the mother, the words of the attacker obviously have nothing to do with his speech in front of the cameras. According to her, the footballer did contact her, but not to invite her son. On the phone, the footballer would have promised to act against any legal action it may take. “He’s the most arrogant man I’ve ever spoken to. »said Sarah Kelly.

Words that could cost Cristiano Ronaldo dearly

The mother of the family reported the conversation that she would have had with Cristiano Ronaldo. And the words are very surprising. On the phone, the star player would never have pronounced the name of his son. He would have simply called it ” the boy “. If the forties admitted to being ” sorry “ for the incident, he would have assured her do not have “nothing wrong ». ” He told me that I didn’t want this story in the media or in court. He told me he had a good legal team. He said he would win and fight me to the end. He said he knew how to play with the media. », shared Sarah Kelly in the columns of the Mirror.

Despite everything, the mother thinks about bring an action in court against the footballer. “I want there to be justice. I want it to be held accountable of what he did. The only way to get justice is to keep fighting. », she said. Before adding: I’m afraid to leave the house. I always look over my shoulder. We were made to look like the criminals and Ronaldo as the innocent victim. “The mother of the family now seems ready for everything to face the Portuguese star.