Cristiano Ronaldo in an incredible 140 million deal?

The press is seriously mounting around the Cristiano Ronaldo case. The Portuguese striker is Manchester United, who has visibly shown desires to leave this summer, finds himself in the eye of the storm with OM who denied any possibility of arrival yesterday, through the voice of its president Pablo Longoria , while Erik Ten Hag would have seriously shaken up CR7 in training with a cash speech a few days ago.

Osimhen in Manchester, Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples?

In parallel with all this, finding a base for Cristiano Ronaldo by September 1 seems complicated. But Jorge Mendes would have a crazy idea in mind according to the Italian press. Indeed, the super agent of CR7 would do everything for Manchester United to draw a huge offer of 140 million in Naples to afford Victor Osimhen. A departure of the Nigerian striker which would force Naples to replace him and would therefore opt for Cristiano Ronaldo, of course… A deal which promises to be very difficult to conclude.