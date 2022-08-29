Cristiano Ronaldo in Milan to replace Zlatan and Giroud? – Sport.fr

In the event of the departure of Rafael Leão at Chelsea, Cristiano Ronaldo could well come to compete with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud at AC Milan.

The end of the summer transfer window is fast approaching (Thursday, 11 p.m.) and Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still a huge question mark for Manchester. Still on the bench at the start of the match against Southampton (1-0) this Saturday, the Portuguese is actively looking for a way out. And according to information from Timesa new suitor places his pawns in the CR7 file: AC Milan.

The British newspaper explains that the Rossoneri are considering the Cristiano Ronaldo track this summer in the event of the departure of young Rafael Leão (23). Chelsea are currently negotiating with the Milan leaders for the former LOSC and the operation could exceed 120 million euros. With this money in his pocket, AC Milan will then have plenty to meet the requirements of Manchester United and the five-time Ballon d’Or. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea – who are also tracking Aubameyang, Gordon and Zaha to strengthen their attack – will go all out for Leão. To be continued…