Cristiano Ronaldo in mourning for his baby: he makes a big decision for his future

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez lost their son at birth on Monday April 18, 2022. A few days later, the Manchester United striker returned to training.

Monday April 18, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez faced a terrible tragedy with the loss of their son at birth, only his twin surviving. A real drama for the striker at Manchester United and his companion. The following day, the 37-year-old was forced to miss his team’s game against Liverpool. During this event, the whole stadium paid tribute to him through applause.

A nice touch that touched Cristiano Ronaldo a lot. Thursday, April 21, he wanted to give his news to his supporters through an Instagram publication. The Portuguese shared a photo with his girlfriend and their children. In the caption of the photo where he holds her daughter in her armshe wrote : “Home Sweet Home. Gio and our little girl are finally with us. We want to thank everyone for your kind words and kind gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect you have for our family.“.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to take part in Manchester United’s next game

Despite the pain of losing his son, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to move on and would back to training. His trainer, Ralf Rangnick spoke at a press conference on Friday 22 April. “Cristiano Ronaldo is available again, he trained with us” he confirmed.

The footballer should play the important match of Manchester United against Arsenal on Saturday 23 April. A return which could be particularly moving for the father of the family who will reappear for the first time in public since the loss of his son. There is no doubt that his supporters will be there to pay tribute to him once again.

