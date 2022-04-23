Cristiano Ronaldo in mourning for his baby: he makes a big decision for his future
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez lost their son at birth on Monday April 18, 2022. A few days later, the Manchester United striker returned to training.
Monday April 18, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez faced a terrible tragedy with the loss of their son at birth, only his twin surviving. A real drama for the striker at Manchester United and his companion. The following day, the 37-year-old was forced to miss his team’s game against Liverpool. During this event, the whole stadium paid tribute to him through applause.
A nice touch that touched Cristiano Ronaldo a lot. Thursday, April 21, he wanted to give his news to his supporters through an Instagram publication. The Portuguese shared a photo with his girlfriend and their children. In the caption of the photo where he holds her daughter in her armshe wrote : “Home Sweet Home. Gio and our little girl are finally with us. We want to thank everyone for your kind words and kind gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect you have for our family.“.
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to take part in Manchester United’s next game
Despite the pain of losing his son, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to move on and would back to training. His trainer, Ralf Rangnick spoke at a press conference on Friday 22 April. “Cristiano Ronaldo is available again, he trained with us” he confirmed.
The footballer should play the important match of Manchester United against Arsenal on Saturday 23 April. A return which could be particularly moving for the father of the family who will reappear for the first time in public since the loss of his son. There is no doubt that his supporters will be there to pay tribute to him once again.
© GTRES
2/12 –
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez at the MTV European Music Awards 2019 party at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Center in Seville, Spain, on November 3, 2019.
© GTRES
3/12 –
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez attend the Marca Leyenda Awards in Madrid, Spain, July 29, 2019.
© GTRES
4/12 –
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves court with his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez in Madrid on January 22, 2019.
© Zuma Press
5/12 –
Cristiano Ronaldo
By scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham, Cristiano Ronaldo, CR7 scored his 805th, 806th goal and 807th career goal. March 12, 2022.
© Backgrid UK
6/12 –
Georgina Rodriguez
Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, attends the Venice International Film Festival (La Mostra), September 1, 2021.
© Zuma Press
7/12 –
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo during the Emirates FA Cup match at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, UK on February 4, 2022.
© Europa Press
8/12 –
Georgina Rodriguez
Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, brings a check for 20,000 euros to the Food Bank in Madrid on December 8, 2020.
© Zuma Press
9/12 –
Cristiano Ronaldo
Premier League football match: Manchester United win 3-1 against Burnley at Old Trafford on December 30, 2021.
© Agency
10/12 –
Georgina Rodriguez
Georgina Rodríguez, the companion of Cristiano Ronaldo, arrives at the 78th international film festival (La Mostra) in Venice, September 1, 2021.
© Zuma Press
11/12 –
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo during the Premier League match “Norwich City – Manchester United (0-1)” in Norfolk, December 12, 2021.
© Image Sport
12/12 –
Cristiano Ronaldo
Champions League (CL) match “Atalanta – Manchester United (2-2)” at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, November 2, 2021.