Cristiano Ronaldo in mourning: he reveals a sublime photo of his little girl in full hug
Saturday April 30, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo, who had moved away from social networks after the loss of his son, shared a moving photo. It is a moment with his daughter, the twin who survived.
On April 18, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced a terrible news, the loss of their son at birth, alone his surviving twin. A very difficult moment for the couple who spoke in a press release. “Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness. We are all devastated by this loss and ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time. Our little boy, you are our angel. We will always love you” they had written.
After several days of absence, Cristiano Ronaldo had posted a magnificent photo with his companion and their five children, back home. He thanked his fans for their support. He then returned to training with his Manchester United team.
Cristiano Ronaldo shares a sublime snapshot of his little girl
On Saturday April 30, 2022, the Portuguese international footballer surprised his fans by posting a magnificent photo on his Instagram account. On the black and white photo, he appears shirtless with her daughter in her arms. The latter seems peaceful and sleepy as he looks at her with lots of love. A beautiful moment immortalized that he wanted to share.
If the name of the little girl has not yet been revealed, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote “Forever Love“(Love forever) in description of his publication. The photo quickly made his many fans react, but also his footballing friends including Karim Benzema, Marcus Rashford, Eduardo Aguirre or even Pele who wrote “God bless you“. A emotional moment for those who must mourn their little boy.
© GTRES
2/12 –
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez attend the Marca Leyenda Awards in Madrid, Spain, July 29, 2019.
© PacificPressAgency
3/12 –
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the title of Italian champion with his family, Juventus of Turin, in Turin on May 19, 2019.
© GTRES
4/12 –
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves court with his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez in Madrid on January 22, 2019.
© Zuma Press
5/12 –
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo during the Premier League match “Norwich City – Manchester United (0-1)” in Norfolk, December 12, 2021.
© Backgrid UK
6/12 –
Georgina Rodriguez
Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, attends the Venice International Film Festival (La Mostra), September 1, 2021.
© Inside
7/12 –
Cristiano Ronaldo
Champions League match “Manchester United – Atalanta Bergamo (3-2)” at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, October 20, 2021.
© Europa Press
8/12 –
Georgina Rodriguez
Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, brings a check for 20,000 euros to the Food Bank in Madrid on December 8, 2020.
© Image Sport
9/12 –
Cristiano Ronaldo
Serie A football match: Udinese and Juventus are tied 2 – 2 at the Friuli Stadium on August 22, 2021.
© Agency
10/12 –
Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, arrives at the 78th International Film Festival
Georgina Rodríguez, the companion of Cristiano Ronaldo, arrives at the 78th international film festival (La Mostra) in Venice, September 1, 2021.
© Image Sport
11/12 –
Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus of Turin beat the Atalanta team (3-1) in a friendly match in Turin, August 14, 2021.
© Image Sport
12/12 –
Cristiano Ronaldo
Friendly football match Juventus VS Atalanta (3-1) in Turin, August 14, 2021.