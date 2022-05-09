Cristiano Ronaldo in mourning: he reveals a sublime photo of his little girl in full hug

Saturday April 30, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo, who had moved away from social networks after the loss of his son, shared a moving photo. It is a moment with his daughter, the twin who survived.

On April 18, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced a terrible news, the loss of their son at birth, alone his surviving twin. A very difficult moment for the couple who spoke in a press release. “Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness. We are all devastated by this loss and ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time. Our little boy, you are our angel. We will always love you” they had written.

After several days of absence, Cristiano Ronaldo had posted a magnificent photo with his companion and their five children, back home. He thanked his fans for their support. He then returned to training with his Manchester United team.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares a sublime snapshot of his little girl

On Saturday April 30, 2022, the Portuguese international footballer surprised his fans by posting a magnificent photo on his Instagram account. On the black and white photo, he appears shirtless with her daughter in her arms. The latter seems peaceful and sleepy as he looks at her with lots of love. A beautiful moment immortalized that he wanted to share.

If the name of the little girl has not yet been revealed, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote “Forever Love“(Love forever) in description of his publication. The photo quickly made his many fans react, but also his footballing friends including Karim Benzema, Marcus Rashford, Eduardo Aguirre or even Pele who wrote “God bless you“. A emotional moment for those who must mourn their little boy.

