Cristiano Ronaldo in mourning: Manchester United striker back on the pitch

Five days after the announcement of the death of his son at birth, Cristiano Ronaldo will play again for Manchester United. Back in the group, the Portuguese striker is lined up at the forefront of the Red Devils attack for the trip to Arsenal on April 23.

We did not have to wait for the tragic news of recent days to salute the unfailing professionalism of Cristiano Ronaldo. Workhorse, the five-time Ballon d’Or has inspired many athletes, including his ex-teammate Karim Benzema, who have modeled their level of requirement on that of the Lusitanian abs machine. Physical exercises that the Manchester United striker has left out of his sports routine since April 18, when his little boy did not survive childbirth. CR7 and his companion, Georgina Rodriguez, took a few days to overcome their grief togetherdrawing on the birth of the twin of the stillborn “the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness”.

Already on the ground five days after the death of her newborn baby

Touched by the many marks of affection, Cristiano Ronaldo came out of his silence to thank all the people who sent him tender thoughts during this ordeal. The star of the Red Devils logically had to forfeit the match between his club and eternal rival Liverpoolon April 19, a match during which the Anfield stadium paid a vibrant tribute in honor of the father of five children.

But the field was too lacking for Cristiano Ronaldo, who resumed training the next day in order to be operational for the trip to Arsenal this Saturday. number seven was also the holder at the forefront of the Mancunian attack for this shock, which counts for the 34th day of the Premier League. A way to drive away dark thoughts as well as goals, the only remedy for his gloom of the moment.