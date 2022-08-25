Cristiano Ronaldo in plan B against Brighton? — Foot11.com

The recovery promises to be complicated for Manchester United … Indeed, the Red Devils are suffering a real shortage in attack. So that a physically unfit Ronaldo could play this Sunday. More

The eternal problem Ronaldo

The Manchester United transfer window may turn into a nightmare. Because apart from a few timid arrivals, the Red Devils have failed on several major issues. We can for example evoke that of Frenkie de Jong but also that of Darwin Núñez. So much so that the attack of the English club today pales in comparison. Especially considering what’s going on with Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s a Ronaldo who lacks playing time and could start this weekend (Iconsport)

For several weeks now, the Portuguese star has been looking to leave United. That’s why the famous number 7 missed the entire pre-season tour. Thus, Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to be physically ready to play in the Premier League this weekend against Brighton. If this is the case, his team will have serious problems at the forefront.

A default choice?

Because as stated in DailyMail, Erik ten Hag will be sorely lacking in options in attack in the event that Ronaldo cannot (want?) to occupy his position. If Anthony Martial has fulfilled his leading role in the last friendly matches, the Frenchman was unfortunately injured against Atlético Madrid on July 30. The former Monegasque suffered a hamstring injury and will not be able to play in the Premier League opener. CR7 only played 45 minutes against Rayo Vallecano. To say that he will lack pace in the league is obvious.

So what solutions are available to the Dutch coach? A formation with a fake number 9 seems to be the most serious option. The midfield could then be made up of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga with the aim of strengthening the attacking dimension of the team. Ronaldo could then be on the bench. Finally, ten Hag could also make the decision to field the five-time European champion… At the risk of seeing the latter walking and being jeered at by part of Old Trafford on the way. The season is already shaping up to be complicated!