Cristiano Ronaldo in poor health? A photo worries the fans

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem to be in great shape. A photo of the player is circulating and many fans have raised their concerns.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a particularly trying year in 2022. While his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, was pregnant with twins, he was happy to become the father of two babies once again. Unfortunately, the birth ended in tragedy. On April 18, the football star shared a heartbreaking message to announce the loss of his son. ” It is with our greatest sadness that we have to announce the death of our little boy.. This is the greatest pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness,” he started.

It’s a madness how he lost weight pic.twitter.com/Xj1pBSuZ6b — ⚔️ (@CrisR7_____) September 27, 2022

Nevertheless, he wanted to speak to the medical team : “ We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all of their expert care and support. We are devastated by this loss and kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our little boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” thus concluded Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. Despite this terrible loss, the young parents tried to climb the slope, for the good of their family. The football player quickly returned to the field to play alongside Manchester United.

Impressive weight loss

But it seems that in reality, Cristiano Ronaldo is not in great shape. In any case, this is what many fans of the striker think. This Tuesday, September 27, a user shared a photo of the father of five children, expressing his fears. ” It’s a madness how he lost weight“, he wrote in the caption. To which another Twitter follower replied: He really doesn’t look the best. It’s been a tough time for the 37-year-old. In the field, many have noticed ” a decline from the player. He currently knows his worst season ” since he started. But then, could Cristiano Ronaldo soon end his career? Many followers fear the worst and worry about it.