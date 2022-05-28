Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad for UEFA Nations League matches

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is part of the Portugal squad for their UEFA Nations League matches in early June.

The 37-year-old man is missing Manchester UnitedThe last game of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a hip flexor problem, but he is expected to represent his country next month.

Portugal will face Spain on June 2, Switzerland on June 5, the Czech Republic on June 9 before facing Switzerland for the second time on June 12.

Fernando SantosThe team booked their place in the 2022 World Cup final with a playoff win over North Macedonia at the end of March, with Bruno Fernandes Score two goals in Porto.

La Seleçao will now turn their attention to the start of their 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign, determined to get off to the best possible start against Spain early next month.

Ronaldo has scored 24 goals and registered three assists in 38 appearances for Man United in the 2021-22 campaign, while he has 115 goals in 186 appearances for Portugal.

RB Leipzig Andre Silva and that of AC Milan raphael leo hope to have the opportunity to win in the last third of the field, while those of Braga Ricardo Horta he was also named to the team.

Again there are plenty of Premier League representatives in the squad, with the Wolverhampton Wanderers trio Jose Sa, Ruben Neves Yes Joao Moutinho selected.

Manchester City Joao Cancelo Yes silva bernard were also included, but there is no Reuben Dayswho was forced to miss the end of the 2021-22 campaign through injury.

Bruno Fernandes is also part of the squad as the 27-year-old entered the competition having scored 10 goals and registered 14 assists in 46 appearances for Man United last season.

Diogo DalotPlaying alongside Ronaldo and Fernandes at Old Trafford, he also retained his place in the squad, with the defender becoming a key player for the Red Devils in the second half of the season.

None of the selected players will feature in the Champions League final this weekend, so Santos will hope to have most of them for the opener against Spain.

Portugal recorded a 3-2 win over Croatia in their final Nations League game at the end of 2020 but eventually finished second in League A Group 3 behind France despite 13 points from six games.

Following the June fixtures, Santos’ side will play the Nations League against the Czech Republic on September 24 before facing Spain three days later, while their 2022 World Cup debut will come against Ghana on September 24. September 24.

portuguese model

Guardians: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patricio (Rome), Jose Sa (Lobos)

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Pepe (Porto), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), David Carmo (Braga), Domingos Duarte (Granada), Danilo Pereira ( Paris Saint Germain)

Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Moutinho (Wolves), Joao Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Matheus Nunes (Sporting Lisbon), Vitinha (Porto )

Forward: André Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Otavio Monteiro (Porto), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Ricardo Horta (Braga), Rafael Leao (AC Milan)