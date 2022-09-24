Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia? The federation don’t give up!
Cristiano Ronaldo was the subject of an XXL offer from a Saudi club during the last Premier League transfer window. Refused by the principal concerned. But that would only be a postponement.
In an interview with The Athletic, the president of the Saudi football federation, talks about his hope of seeing the landing Cristiano Ronaldo in the local league when the latter refused an offer during the last Premier League transfer window: “ Currently it’s not possible because our transfer window is closed, but I would love to see a player like Cristiano (Ronaldo) play in the Saudi league. (…), he explained.
Hope remains whole
And then add: That would be great news for everyone. (…) I’m sure everyone knows Cristiano’s achievements and records, he’s a great role model. (…) It would certainly be a very high value deal, but our clubs have been getting higher and higher revenues in recent years. I appreciate him as a player and would like to see him play in Saudi Arabia”said Yasser Almisehal.
Join us on our Instagram account or find football’s best statements
Not to be missed: Premier League transfer window news and English football news:
Rafael Leao subject of a duel between Chelsea and Man City?
Rafael Leao, the AC Milan striker, has been in Chelsea’s sights since the last Premier League transfer window. But the Blues could be challenged by Manchester City in this matter. Chelsea and Manchester City are now monitoring the situation of Rafael Leao at Milan A. The Portuguese striker who passed through LOSC has started negotiations […]
Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea to AS Roma?
Trevoh Chalobah, Chelsea defender, lacking playing time at the Blues could leave the London club during the next Premier League transfer window. AS Roma would be in the running. Like Tammy Abraham before him, Trevoh Chalobah could leave Chelsea and join Serie A. The young Blues defender, […]
Gareth Southgate assumes after relegation humiliation
Gareth Southgate will go down in history as the man who brought England to the final of a major tournament. But also like the one who relegated the Three Lions to Ligue 2 in the Nations League. After England’s defeat in Italy (1-0) on Friday evening which confirmed the relegation of the Three Lions to Ligue 2, […]
Dusan Vlahovic revived by Arsenal
Coveted by Arsenal to succeed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dusan Vlahovic is now playing at Juventus. But the Serbian international could be revived in the next Premier League transfer window. Dusan Vlahovic is expected to be revived by Arsenal in the coming weeks. According to information from The Sun, the leaders of the Gunners have not abandoned the idea of recruiting the […]