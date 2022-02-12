Cristiano Ronaldo in the crosshairs of United fans: social storm!

Cristiano Ronaldo he is not having the best time of his career at Manchester United.

The Portuguese champion has not yet scored in this early 2022. Also in today’s match against Southamptonwhich ended 1-1 with goals from Sancho and Adams, Ronaldo’s performance was dull.

Photo: Getty Cristiano Ronaldo social storm

Manchester United fans are literally angry with the Portuguese striker, who devoured an empty goal in the first half and lashed out at him on social media.

CR7 after the goal devoured raised his arms to the sky almost dejected: the Portuguese hasn’t scored in six games, this is the worst scoring streak of his career since 2010.

Net rejection by the Manchester United Evening Newswhich he evaluated with a dry 3 in the report cardthe performance of the Red Devils striker.

“Cavani, had he been at the top, should have played in his place”ruled the Manchester newspaper.

Not an easy moment, the one that the former Juventus striker is experiencing in the Premier League, who knows if he will have any regrets about the turbulent farewell that took place in the last days of the summer transfer market.