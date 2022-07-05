Cristiano Ronaldo in the sights of FC Barcelona

Barça Mercato: Announced on the departure of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could return to La Liga and engage with the FC Barcelona.

Barça Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo targeted by Laporta

This is the news that has panicked the world of football since last night, the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo (Jorge Mendes) would have spoken with Joan Laporta. During this exchange, the two men would have discussed a possible arrival of the serial scorer at Barça. Real Madrid legend, Cristiano Ronaldo could therefore land with the enemy, FC Barcelona. His transfer is far from official, however, according to AS, the Catalan president is seriously considering this option. The Portuguese international would be an alternative in the event of failure in the Robert Lewandowski file.

The Catalans aren’t the only ones interested in Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also in talks with Chelsea. The fracture with Manchester United is real and the five-time Ballon d’Or should once again miss training. Barça could then jump at the chance to enlist their former executioner to install him at the forefront of the attack of Xavi’s eleven.

It remains to be seen whether the player will be inclined to sign at the Barca and alienate part of the Madrid fans. Last season, Cristiano Ronaldo was very close to signing for Manchester City, the enemy neighbor of Man United. This summer, the Portuguese international could return to La Liga and become a little more legendary in the championship.

Barça Mercato: A new Ballon d’Or in Barcelona?

The Blaugrana leaders checked off the name of Cristiano Ronaldo among the list of attackers that matches the profile Barca are looking for. A year after the departure of Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona could thus integrate a new Ballon d’Or into its workforce. Cristiano Ronaldo would not be the first player to play in the Barca and at Real Madrid. Ronaldo, Luis Enrique or the idol of CR7, Luis Figo, have played in both clubs. The five-time Ballon d’Or could thus imitate his idol and don the Blaugrana colors.