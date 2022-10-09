Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo in the sights of Inter… Miami!

Cristiano Ronaldo is still the subject of heavy speculation around his future. This time, it is Inter Miami, a club owned by David Beckham, who would like to enlist the Portuguese star.

David Beckham’s Inter Miami is said to be in search of recruiting Cristiano Ronaldo in the next Premier League transfer window. According to the Daily Star, the MLS club would be ready to offer the Portuguese star a salary of more than 34 million euros per year to convince him to join.

Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Higuain

Inter Miami can offer such a salary to Cristiano Ronaldo due to the announcement of Gonzalo Higuain’s retirement at the end of the North American season. Which would leave a good place in the Florida club’s payroll for the Manchester United striker. As a reminder, Miami is coached by Phil Neville, former teammate of the Lusitanian striker at the Red Devils Alex Ferguson era.

