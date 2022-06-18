Cristiano Ronaldo in the sights of Sporting and… Roma de Mourinho!

Manchester United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League could send Cristiano Ronaldo away from Old Trafford, although the Portuguese wanted to reassure the Manchester public it is still unclear if Ronaldo will stay with the Red Devils next season.

In Italy, more precisely at ‘La Repubblica’, it is pointed out that the Portuguese star considers it fundamental to continue his career in the Champions League, where he is the top scorer in history.

To do this, Cristiano would have two important suitors on the table. The first is Sporting Portugal, who would dream of bringing the child back to the club where it all started for Ronaldo in order to approach the final stretch of his career in his country.

The Red Devils striker has a contract until June 2023, and United are unlikely to put many obstacles in his way if he decides to leave. The other option that presents itself for CR7 comes from Serie A, from AS Roma more precisely, where José Mourinho is the coach.

The Giallorossi, who have just won the first edition of the Conference League, will participate in the next….Europa League. A destination that takes the lead from the wing when you know the love story of the Portuguese goat with the C1.