Cristiano Ronaldo in turmoil after breaking young fan’s phone

A few months after the events, Christiano Ronaldo was not done with his brief outburst of anger which had cost a telephone to one of the young football fans present in the corridors of the Everton stadium, Jacob, a 14-year-old autistic teenager. year. At the beginning of April 2022, visibly frustrated by another defeat for his club, he sent the child’s phone to the ground.

In the process, a police investigation had been opened for “assault”. Last August, police officers ended up giving a simple rap to order to the Manchester United star player. A few days after this filing of the case in court, the English football federation has indicated that things were not over on the disciplinary level. In a statement released on September 23, she accused the player of “violent or inappropriate” behavior. Facts that can lead the British football authorities to impose one or more suspension matches on the Portuguese.

“I get harassed by people saying I’m going after him again, but I didn’t know that. It should have been fixed six months ago. My son tells me about what happened to him all the days”, confided the mother of Jacob, in the columns of the DailyMail.

“These are not excuses, these are insults”

It must be said that, so far, Cristiano Ronaldo has contented himself with an apology post, published on Instagram. “It’s never easy to control your emotions in times as difficult as those we are experiencing, he wrote. Nevertheless, you must always be respectful, patient and set a good example for the youngest who love this sport. JI want to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to a match at Old Trafford, as a sign of fair play and sporting friendships.

A message that was not to the taste of Jacob’s mother. “These are not excuses, these are insults”, she considered. “He offered to meet us and that he was sorry, but he said he did nothing wrong“, explained the mother.

Still, the club did not let go of its player. “We will support our player in his response to this accusation,” Manchester United said in a statement.

