Cristiano Ronaldo inflicts terrible pressure on Manchester United

The Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera is only in its infancy. Back in Manchester at the start of the week and accompanied by his agent Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese took the opportunity to confirm to his management his desires elsewhere. At 37, he can’t imagine a season without playing in the Champions League. This departure request goes against the project of the English club. He intends to keep his super star.

The positions of the two parties are not really reconcilable. Solutions have been considered by the player’s clan. His agent notably offered to be loaned out for a season, on condition of being extended for a year, since his contract ends in 2023. Another solution is to release his striker now to allow him to find a qualified club in C1. These two proposals were refused by the Red Devils.

Jorge Mendes is in talks with Sporting CP

We are entering a new chapter, that of arm wrestling. Ronaldo assured that he would remain professional no matter what, but his desires elsewhere are still there. Jorge Mendes is trying to find a way out. According The Athletic, he contacted Sporting CP, club of the beginnings of the fivefold Ballon d’Or and qualified in the Champions League. It would offer a great story, the striker would come full circle, maybe even his career in Lisbon.

Problem this time, in addition to a complex financial operation, Ruben Amorim has reservations about the integration of the Mancunian. His team has been in a formidable dynamic for two years that the player could break. On the other hand, it would bring a huge spotlight on the club. This option would not be the only one because according to information from the SunCristiano Ronaldo puts a lot of pressure on MU.

CR7 puts pressure on MU

He reportedly told his management that he was holding a proposal from a rival club to the Red Devils and pressed him to set a price for his transfer. However, no request for information reached the office of the leaders. Info or intox from Portuguese to get things moving faster? The answer will come quickly, but the ball now seems to be in Manchester United’s court.