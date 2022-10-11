Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Erling Haaland’s incredible diet

Zapping Goal! soccer club Champions League: the top 10 of the best scorers in history

In the eternal debate on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, we can bring water to the mill of the Portuguese by pointing out that the two future greatest players of their generation, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, are fans of him. The Frenchman had posters of him all over his bedroom when he was younger and he dreams of playing at Real Madrid to follow in his footsteps. As for the Norwegian, he has just confessed that his very special diet was inspired by the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

It is indeed by learning that Cristiano Ronaldo was extremely picky about his diet and that it was one of the secrets of his success, that the Norwegian decided to do the same. He opted for beef heart, liver and water filtered many times. Everyone has their own thing but since he scored 20 goals in his first 13 games with Manchester City, we can say that things are going pretty well for Erling Haaland. And that CR7 has probably not finished emulating!