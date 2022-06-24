Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo invests in the world of NFTs

Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Thursday June 23 that he had signed an exclusive partnership with a cryptocurrency exchange platform for the creation of a series of NFT collections.

The fivefold Ballon d'Or lands in the world of NFTs.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in the world of NFT. This Thursday, June 23, the Manchester United striker announced that he had signed an exclusive partnership with the Binance cryptocurrency exchange platform. An agreement that aims to create a series of NFT collections. The contract runs for several years but the exact duration has not been specified by the Portuguese.

The first collection will be available for the 2022-2023 season with exclusive CR7 designs.

An NFT, literally non-fungible token, is valued data made up of a type of token that represents a digital object to which an exclusive property is attached.

