Cristiano Ronaldo invited a boy who assaulted him to see him, he received rejection!

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.13.2022 07:29:41





After having attacked a 14-year-old boy, hitting his hand and throwing his cell phone after the defeat of the Man Utd in view of Everton, Cristiano Ronaldo apologized on social media and invited this guy to come to a game at the Old Traffordbut Jake Harding turned him down forcefully.

through his mother sarah kelly, the child responded to that invitation and the answer is “no”; compared to CR7 with a person who hits you in the street and you are not going to go around accepting a dinner date with him, for them, that it is Portuguese is something x.

“Why should my son travel to Old Trafford? Why would a Blue want to go see a Red Devil? I have nothing to say to him,” the mother told Sky News.

In another medium, the mother of the affected person pointed out “if someone attacked him in the street and then asked us to go to dinner, we would not go. Why would we go see it? Just because he is a Christian?“.

“How can you talk sportsmanship and do that to a 14-year-old. That’s not sportsmanship at all. If it was genuine, I think he should have turned around at the time of the incident, picked up Jake’s phone and said ‘I’m sorry. They are not my words, they are my son’s. He was more affected than me by the situation and decided that he doesn’t want to go to Manchester and he doesn’t want to meet Ronaldo.”

What happened?

On Saturday, when he was leaving the Everton pitch after the Manchester United defeat, Jake recorded with his cell phone the exit of the Portuguese, who annoyed hit his hand and caused the cell phone to fall.

“Ronaldo walked past, in a terrible rage, ripped the phone out of my son’s hand and kept walking. You can see by the bruise that he has made contact. I just can’t believe he’s talking about it,” the mother said.

CR7 apologized on social networks after the video of his terrible action went viral.

​

​