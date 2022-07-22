Cristiano Ronaldo is already replaced at Manchester United, the 5 big tracks of Barça to strengthen his defense

What’s next after this ad

Martial rules

Unwanted last season for Ralf Rangnick, Anthony Martial could spearhead Manchester United’s attack under the Ten Hag era. After a mixed loan at Sevilla, the leaders of the Red Devils were ready to repeat the experience, which was not to the taste of the new coach. The Frenchman impressed him in training. It is above all the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo that blocks Martial at MU. Ten Hag does not want to lose a second offensive asset. It will be the “martial law», as he likes to title the Daily Star. And as we can read in the Daily Express, Erik ten Hag already has an idea of ​​his first Premier League line-up against Brighton on August 7. It will be a Rashford, Martial, Sancho trio with Bruno Fernandes serving them in midfield, no Ronaldo just yet.

Change of plan at Barça

Jules Koundé will make his final decision between Chelsea and Barcelona for his future, according to Sport. But everything seems settled for the departure of the defender from Sevilla to London. Unfortunately for the Blaugrana, they can’t match the Blues’ €55m offer. So it is already thinking about alternatives to strengthen the Catalan defense. According to the Spanish paper, 4 names have already been ticked by Xavi and Laporta: Saliba who would have impressed the Culés after his season at OM, Skriniar from Inter, Gvardiol from Leipzig, and Íñigo Martínez from Athletic Club . Another name would have been added to this list recently, that of Pau Torres, Spanish international from Villarreal. Of course, Barca don’t forget the César Azpilicueta case either. An agreement would already exist with Chelsea for his transfer.

Paredes to Juve

Juventus Turin put pressure on Paris leaders for Leandro Paredes according to Tuttosport. The Argentinian would have already exchanged with Di Maria to take the temperature. The capital club would claim 20 M€ for its player under contract until 2023.