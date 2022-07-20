Cristiano Ronaldo is among 15 Man Utd players who could leave in mass exodus

According to the Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo is among 15 Manchester United players who could leave during the current transfer window.

The Portuguese legend has been embroiled in a long transfer saga in recent weeks. Ronaldo wants to leave the club but has so far failed to find a Champions League qualified club ready to host him.

The 37-year-old is the only Manchester United player who did not join the pre-season tour and cited ‘family reasons’.

Multiple stars have already been confirmed departing, or have already departed, during the current window. These include Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba. Andreas Pereira also left for Fulham while Dean Henderson joined Nottingham Forest on loan. Lee Grant also took on a coaching role at Ipswich Town.

Additionally, two Under-23 players, Shola Shoretire and Alvaro Fernandez, have been loaned out by Championship sides. They could end up leaving the club.

Apart from the above, three seniors, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, are non-starters in the first team and the club are open to offers. Left-back Brandon Williams has returned from loan at Norwich City but the arrival of Tyrell Malacia means he could return.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United – but no top team wants to sign him ❌ —GOAL News (@GoalNews) July 20, 2022

Several other youngsters could also end up leaving on loan in the coming days. They are Teden Mengi, Tahith Chong, Ethan Laird, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar and Will Fish.

The future of young strikers Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri is also clouded by speculation. The players are not in Erik ten Hag’s first-team plans for next season.

Advertising