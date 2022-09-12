Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to force his departure again this winter

Wanting to leave Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo ultimately found no way out and is still a Red Devils player. But, according to the English press, his teammates are convinced that he will again ask to leave in January.

According to The Sun, Manchester United’s start to the season hasn’t changed anything and the former Real Madrid player still wants to leave. CR7 is out of contract at the end of the season and, faced with the risk of seeing her leave for free, the leaders of the Red Devils could be tempted to recover transfer compensation in January. Especially since, since the start of the season, he has been far from flamboyant.

Manchester United better without him?

“He often asks for the ball too early in the construction game, details for example a source close to the club at the Sun. It is clear that the successes they have had this season are due to the application of tactical instructions rather than ‘to the individual brilliance they counted on last season.”

After six days in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo has so far only scored one start (during the scathing 4-0 conceded at Brentford) and has still not scored a single goal. During the four consecutive victories of the Red Devils in the league (current series), the Portuguese has, each time, started the meeting on the bench. Which gives arguments to those who believe that his profile is not suited to Erik ten Hag’s style of play.