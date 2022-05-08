Cristiano Ronaldo is living his worst nightmare

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t had it easy and is about to conclude one of his worst seasons.

CR7 is struggling, despite being Manchester United’s top scorer this season with 24 goals in 37 appearances. But despite this, the Portuguese star and Manchester United are eliminated from the Champions League next season, and could even be knocked out of the Europa League, as West Ham have two games in hand and are six points behind the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces the worst nightmare of his career

The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League on 58 points, three behind Tottenham, but the London side have three games in hand and the Reds need only go to Crystal Palace. Therefore, to play the Europa League, they will have to win this game and hope that Conte’s men don’t even take a point, which seems very complex. It is the fourth time in their history that Brighton have beaten United, the first time by such a margin, and the last six meetings have always been victories for the Devils, who will now need a miracle to play the Europa League.

Cristiano has never missed the Champions League

Since his debut with Portuguese club Sporting CP in 2002-2003, Cristiano Ronaldo has always appeared in Champions League matches. Even in that first season as a Sporting youth team player, CR7 played a third qualifying round game for the Lions against Inter, although they failed to qualify, going to play the UEFA Cup. The Portuguese will now have to decide his future, he who has never missed his appointment with the best competition in Europe, the Champions League. To play it, he will have to leave the English club and seek new horizons.