Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a way out!

The outlet claims that Manchester United may no longer be part of the Portuguese star’s future for a specific reason. With the arrival of Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils are set to make some massive changes to the team’s style of play which doesn’t match Ronaldo’s position on the pitch.

Ronaldo wants to flee United

According to this report, Ten Hag is looking to change the structure to suit the classic Dutch style of play he used at Ajax. Cristiano doesn’t agree with that, according to La Republicca and he would be ready to leave the institution. The odds of playing at another club point to a possible return to Sporting Clube Lisbon, where Ronaldo’s career began. However, nothing is cast in stone.

For Cristiano Ronaldo, it is absolutely essential to be able to continue playing in the Champions League. Manchester United finished the 2021-22 Premier League season with a meager tally of 58 points and sixth place, which rules them out of competition next season. With only one year left on his contract, Cristiano can certainly use this as the main reason to leave the club this summer.