“Cristiano Ronaldo is not allowed to play football, it’s cheating”

A former defender who makes a confession.

If today Cristiano Ronaldo is far from his true level, he had his period of glory. In top form, he is a player who is unplayable for any defender. This is the case of Souleymane Diawara, former player of Olympique de Marseille.

In an interview with Oh My Goal, the former OM defender recounts his misery in front of Cristiano Ronaldo during an opposition with Real Madrid in the Champions League in 2009.

” I cracked up because he put me in misery on the pitch. This guy is a machine. I know I’m playing against the best player in the world. I tried to intimidate him. I didn’t intimidate anyone, it didn’t matter to them. Technically, he’s a monster. He goes 2000 an hour, he jumps high, technical, powerful, sheathed. I’m taller than him but I didn’t win any balls with my header. I was going fast but nevermind, those guys were rockets. Once, twice, I start talking to her again to try to impress her. But, it didn’t change anything. He made us miserable. These guys there, they are not allowed to play football, it’s cheating. It’s too much, they are too strong. I impressed myself, I took a red…“, he revealed.

