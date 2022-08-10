Cristiano Ronaldo “is not for sale”, promises Erik ten… / England / Manchester United / July 11, 2022 / SOFOOT.com

Erik ten Hag does not intend to deprive himself of his twenty assured goals.

Pending departure, Cristiano Ronaldo has still not returned to training with Manchester United, while his teammates have already been burning for a week. The red devils even left for Asia for their summer tour without the Portuguese striker, officially absent for family reasons.

“Cristiano is not for sale.” Erik ten Hag says that Cristiano Ronaldo is still in his plans despite rumors about his future at the club! pic.twitter.com/R384sLW3yW — SPORF (@Sporf) July 11, 2022

In a press conference on the eve of facing Liverpool in Bangkok (Thailand), Erik ten Hag, the new Mancunian technician, nevertheless reaffirmed that he was counting on Ronaldo. ” He did not say anything to me. I’ve read the rumours, but what I’m saying is that Cristiano is not for sale, Cristiano is in our plans and we want to be successful together.” assured Ten Hag, who took the opportunity to recall the “very good exchange” he had with the top scorer in the history of this sport (according to FIFA).

CR7 in C3, it would still be funny.

CB